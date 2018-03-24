Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Astros optioned outfielder Tony Kemp and infielder Tyler White to Triple-A to cut down their roster to the required 25 men. Three Spring Training games remain for any possible changes, but the Opening Day roster is seemingly final. One game in Florida, followed by two exhibition games at Minute Maid Park will send the Astros to the regular season.

“Those are the last decisions that we have going into Houston. We have a couple exhibition games, both White and Kemp will come with us and finish out Major League camp,” Astros Manager A.J. Hinch said.

He went on to say how difficult it is to cut the last two or three players from the big league team, but it came with good reason.

“We felt like Davis really performed well this spring and was arguably one of our best offensive players and earned the right to make an opening day roster,” Hinch said. “Fisher making the late push with his mechanics offensively and what he can bring us on the bases, we felt like he was the best option to fill out our roster.”

Having been one of those bubble players, A.J. admitted that having to break the tough news is never easy.

“Tough conversations with two guys, White and Kemp, they both deserve to be in the big leagues. But on this team in breaking camp the way we are, they just don’t fit right now.”

It is unclear whether first baseman Yuli Gurriel will begin the season on the Disabled List or serving his suspension from the World Series. He is still recovering from surgery on his hand. The Astros Opening Day roster includes the following:

Starting pitchers – Verlander, Keuchel, McCullers, Cole, Morton

Relief pitchers – Giles, Smith, Rondon, Devenski, Harris, Peacock, McHugh, Sipp

Catchers – McCann, Stassi, Gattis

Infielders – Altuve, Bregman, Correa, Gonzalez, Davis

Outfielders – Springer, Marisnick, Reddick, Fisher