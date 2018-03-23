HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – A pair of Houston Cougar football legends, Case Keenum and Wade Phillips, were on campus Friday to speak at the Houston Football’s Spring Coaches Clinic, and both were happy to be back home and see the changes to the football facilities.

“Houston is my home. The University of Houston did a lot more for me than I can do for the University of Houston,” Phillips said.

Phillips was a three-year starting linebacker for UH from 1966 to 1968 and began his coaching career with the Cougars in 1969 as a graduate assistant under Bill Yeoman.

“This place holds a special place in my heart. Holds a very special place, and it’s always great to be back,” Keenum said.

Keenum arrived at UH in 2006, but redshirted behind Kevin Kolb as a freshman. Keenum was granted a sixth year of eligibility after tearing his ACL in his senior season. Keenum still holds nine NCAA records that he sat while at UH including most career passing yards and most career passing touchdowns.

“This is the first time I’ve seen it and it’s awesome. It’s what you expect from the University of Houston,” Phillips added.

Last fall, UH opened the doors on a state of the art, $20 million, indoor football facility that shows the athletic department’s commitment to winning. The facility is 80,000 square feet and contains a full indoor practice field along with an additional 25,000 square feet to the side that can be used for peripheral drills. The indoor facility is across the street from the UH’s outdoor practice fields.

“This facilitiy is incredible. If you’re a high school kid in Houston, come here, train here, go play at (TDECU) stadium,” Keenum said. It’s incredible to see what they’ve done around here, how it’s grown. I’m proud to be a Cougar for a lot of reasons, but this is just icing on the cake.”