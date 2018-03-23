Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show talking about the Rockets win over the Pistons, and the March Madness action from the night before.

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss new proposed rule changes from the NFL.

Sean, Rich, and Ted mock stupid people, who did stupid things during All Due Respect each day. Today those stories included a man who tried to pay his water bill with meth.

Sean, Rich, and Ted spent two segments with John McClain talking about the nearing of the Astros season, Tyrann Mathieu signing, and the state of the Texans offensive line.