Today on Mad Radio: Lamar Jackson works out with the Texans, Manziel gains momentum, Rockets win ugly, headline porn, Keep it real Fridays, Marc Vandermeer and Wade Smith’s Weekly Visit, Worst Take Of The Week and more.

Mad Radio decides to take on a Friday experiment in which Seth can’t interrupt Mike or else he has to pay a hefty fine. Plus, the guys discuss the turdishness of Blake Griffin.

The Texans are entertaining the possibility of drafting Lamar Jackson to backup Deshaun Watson and Johnny Manziel is gaining momentum. Are either of these options good ones for the Texans at backup quarterback?

The Rockets have all but wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and San Antonio is falling apart with drama nobody could have seen coming.

The Texans offensive line was far from great last year, but they looked better with Deshaun Watson in the lineup. Does Watson decrease the need to improve the offensive line?

JJ Watt Focused On Basketball, Watson Not Enough For Texans, Move Over Hakeem. Mad Radio plays some headline porn and has another edition of Keep It Real Friday on SportsRadio 610.

Marc Vandermeer joins Mad Radio for his weekly visit to react to Mike’s Texans offseason observations and weigh in on Seth’s new experiment.

Wade Smith joins Mad Radio to discuss the moves the Texans have made and what he has seen from the new offensive linemen after watching the tape. Plus, why he was excited about the signing of The Honey Badger.

Wade Smith and Mad Radio discuss Eric Reid’s decision to end his anthem protest and this week’s Landry Likes has some interesting mixures and sports angles.

