The Aggies lose but Loyola Chicago keeps dancing in the tournament!
John Lopez and Cody Stoots reacts to some NCAA Sweet 16 games last night.
Should the Texans draft QB Lamar Jackson if he drops to the 3rd round?
John Lopez and Cody Stoots reacts to Lamar Jackson working out for the Texans.
What’s Trending 3-23-18
Johnny Manziel workout for 15 NFL teams, Zlatan Ibra is signing with the LA Galaxy, and PETA Wants Martin Perez to Go Vegan After Eating the Bull That Broke His Elbow.
Tyrann Mathieu excitement
John Lopez and Cody Stoots revisit James Ihedigbo comments on Tyrann Mathieu.
In The Loop Draft 3-23-18
In TheLoop with Paul Gallant did a Draft on the celebrities you don’t wanna see naked.
Paul Gallant
- Danny DiVito
- Rosie O’Donnell
- Ron Jeremy
- Marilyn Manson
Figgy
- Blac Chyna
- Mariah Carey
- Bizarre
- Jason Witlock
Cody
- John Goodman
- Chris Christie
- John McClain
- Oprah
John
- Roseanne
- Kirstie Alley
- Cathy Bates
- Chris Berman
You Called It 3-23-18
Twitter voted on Lance McCullers Yoga and Bad Texter story for You Called It
Cody Stoots put Sean Pendergast on Trial
Cody Stoots put Sean Pendergast on trail for praising QB Sam Darnold a year ago and recently saying some not so nice things about him.
No Joey Bats in Houston
John Lopez and Cody Stoots react to the new that Astros will not sign Jose Bautista.