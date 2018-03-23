The Aggies lose but Loyola Chicago keeps dancing in the tournament!

John Lopez and Cody Stoots reacts to some NCAA Sweet 16 games last night.

Should the Texans draft QB Lamar Jackson if he drops to the 3rd round?

John Lopez and Cody Stoots reacts to Lamar Jackson working out for the Texans.

What’s Trending 3-23-18

Johnny Manziel workout for 15 NFL teams, Zlatan Ibra is signing with the LA Galaxy, and PETA Wants Martin Perez to Go Vegan After Eating the Bull That Broke His Elbow.

Tyrann Mathieu excitement

John Lopez and Cody Stoots revisit James Ihedigbo comments on Tyrann Mathieu.

In The Loop Draft 3-23-18

In TheLoop with Paul Gallant did a Draft on the celebrities you don’t wanna see naked.

Paul Gallant

Danny DiVito

Rosie O’Donnell

Ron Jeremy

Marilyn Manson

Figgy

Blac Chyna

Mariah Carey

Bizarre

Jason Witlock

Cody

John Goodman

Chris Christie

John McClain

Oprah

John

Roseanne

Kirstie Alley

Cathy Bates

Chris Berman

You Called It 3-23-18

Twitter voted on Lance McCullers Yoga and Bad Texter story for You Called It

Cody Stoots put Sean Pendergast on Trial

Cody Stoots put Sean Pendergast on trail for praising QB Sam Darnold a year ago and recently saying some not so nice things about him.

No Joey Bats in Houston

John Lopez and Cody Stoots react to the new that Astros will not sign Jose Bautista.