HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Case Keenum knows how to work a crowd. Whether it’s orchestrating the “Minneapolis Miracle” in front of a sold out Viking crowd chanting “Skol,” or if it’s in front of a couple hundred Houston area high school coaches.

“My dad was a coach, I grew up a coach’s kid and loved it. It’s a big part of who I am and why I do what I do,” Keenum said.

What Keenum does is play quarterback in the NFL, something many people doubted he would ever do. He also picked a great time to have a career year. Entering free agency, Keenum led the Vikings to the NFC Championship game and became one of the top quarterbacks on the market. Denver made Keenum their top target and their interest wasn’t something lost on Keenum.

“To have a team like that, it’s the Denver Broncos, to come after me and want me to be their guy means a lot. It’s something I’ve worked for my entire life, and I plan on being there a long time,” said Keenum.

How long Keenum stays there will depend on how Keenum performs over the next two seasons of course. Keenum signed a two-year $36 million contract and some mock draft experts think the Broncos could draft a quarterback with the fifth overall pick in the upcoming draft. Similar to the situation with the Vikings though, Keenum has some weapons offensively that he can rely on.

“They’ve got some great players, I’ve been a fan of them from afar watching them on film. I’m excited to see what it’s like in person,” Keenum added.

Denver possesses a solid one-two punch at the receiver position with Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. It’s safe to say that both Thomas and Sanders are fans of Keenum too after the duo had to catch passes from Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Brock Osweiler last year.

“When we looked at Denver, obviously the head coach Vance Joseph, a guy that I’ve worked with and know very well,” Keenum said. “His meeting room was right next door to the quarterback’s meeting room when we were with the Texans.”

The familiarity with Joseph was the biggest allure for Keenum to join the Broncos, but there was one more kicker for Keenum to head to the Mile High City.

“And then you got John Elway, you guys know about him right?” Keenum joked.