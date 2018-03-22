Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about comments made by new Texans corner Aaron Colvin during his visit with MaD Radio. He talked about why he signed with the Texans, why the Jaguars were excited to face Tom Savage in Week 1, and how important Deshaun Watson was in his decision to sign with Houston.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about the news that the Texans worked out former Heisman winner Lamar Jackson. Could they view him as a backup to Deshaun Watson, or maybe did they want info on someone they think the Jaguars will draft?

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about comments made by Astros pitcher Lance McCullers during his visit with MaD Radio. Thoughts on Jose Altuve’s contract, and which core players might not get a next contract from the team.

Sean, Rich, and Ted mock stupid people, who did stupid things every day during All Due Respect. Today those stories included a man who wrote his name on a bank slip while robbing that bank.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about the NFL possibly changing their rules for what makes a catch, and how many yards pass interference will be penalized.