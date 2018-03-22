Today on Mad Radio:

One of Houston’s most hated athletes will be in town tonight for the first time since his altercation with the Rockets in Los Angeles. Mike and Seth discuss the hate of Blake Griffin and if it’s valid and his dating of the most basic of basic reality stars.

Mad Radio discusses the NFL finally addressing something that needed to be addressed a long time ago.

Mad Radio plays name that scandal involving teams currently in the Sweet 16 through the use of entertaining audio.

Mad Radio discusses if the Rockets are the team to beat in the Western Conference and things get heated.

Lance McCullers Jr. joins Mad Radio for his weekly visit to discuss the success the Astros pitchers in the spring, Jose Altuve’s contract being a bargain, yoga drama on the pitching staff, Russell Wilson going to Yankees camp and more.

Texans cornerback and former Jacksonville Jaguar Aaron Colvin joins Mad Radio to discuss AJ Bouye’s kind words about Houston, beating Jacksonville in 2018, being happy to see Tom Savage in Week 1, how happy he is to have Tyrann Mathieu as a teammate, the chip he has on his shoulder and more.