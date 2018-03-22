James Ihedigbo joins In The Loop 3-22-18

Former NFL DB James Ihedigbo joins the show today and discussed his recent retirement, Texans off-season moves, said he’s a fan of Mathieu, his most “Un Texan” thing, and more.

Jalen Ramsey thoughts on losing Aaron Colvin to the rival Texans

John Lopez and Cody Stoots discussed Jalen Ramsey comments on new Texan Aaron Colvin.

John Lopez and Cody Stoots dream Final Four

John Lopez and Cody Stoots guess each other Final Four.

What’s Trending 3-22-18

A man cuts off his thumb and replaced it with his big toe, Jordan Clarkson has a weird dinosaur thought, and more.

Lance McCullers on MaD Radio this morning

John Lopez and Cody Stoots discussed Lance McCullers on MaD Radio

John Lopez and Cody Stoots discussed Rockets, Willie McGinest comments on Texans, and the Triple Threat thinks Deshaun Watson would be picked number 1 overall if it was a expansion draft

Thursday Top 3

What is the most “Un-Texan” thing about you?