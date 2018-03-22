HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – A week ago Tyrann Mathieu signed his name on the dotted line to become a Houston Texan and the praise continues to roll in.

Former NFL safety, James Ihedigbo, told In The Loop on Sports Radio 610 that Mathieu is “an intimidator” from the safety position.

In addition to his play on the field Mathieu has been labeled as a quarterback on the defensive side of the ball, and that he may be able to replace the energy and leadership of a departing Texan.

“That’s what adds to it being such a great move for the organization because you lose a guy like Brian Cushing and now you’re bringing in Tyrann Mathieu that brings that energy, that brings that fire, that passion, that same type of mentality.” Ihedigbo said.

Mathieu was released by the Cardinals after five seasons with the team in which he appeared in 66 games. He’s had a pair of serious injuries which reduced his efficiency some last season, but at just 25-years-old, he expects to get back to his 2015 First-Team All-Pro form.

“He can play around the line of scrimmage, has range to play in the deep third or in the middle of the field in cover two, but the thing I love the best is his man to man coverage,” added Ihedigbo.

Mathieu has a ball hawk reputation with 11 career interceptions and four forced fumbles in his five years.

