By Landry Locker
Filed Under:houston astros. mad-radio, lance mccullers jr.

Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. joins Mad Radio for his weekly visit to discuss Jose Altuve’s new contract, the dominant pitching in the spring, the worst texter on the team, a teammate’s disagreement with a yoga instructor, Russell Wilson going to Yankees camp and much more.

Lance McCullers Jr. joins Mad Radio for his weekly visit to discuss the success the Astros pitchers in the spring, Jose Altuve’s contract being a bargain, yoga drama on the pitching staff, Russell Wilson going to Yankees camp and more.

