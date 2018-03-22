Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. joins Mad Radio for his weekly visit to discuss Jose Altuve’s new contract, the dominant pitching in the spring, the worst texter on the team, a teammate’s disagreement with a yoga instructor, Russell Wilson going to Yankees camp and much more.

McCullers Jr. joins Mad Radio every Thursday at 8 a.m.

Lance McCullers Jr. joins Mad Radio for his weekly visit to discuss the success the Astros pitchers in the spring, Jose Altuve’s contract being a bargain, yoga drama on the pitching staff, Russell Wilson going to Yankees camp and more.

Listen to MaD Radio on SportsRadio 610 M-F from 6-10am.