HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — It’s been a busy off-season for J.J. Watt, who’s still recovering from his leg injury and managing the $37 million he helped raise for Hurricane Harvey disaster relief.

So the Houston Texans defensive end is taking a year off from his annual charity softball event, his foundation announced.

“Given the tremendous responsibility following the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts and the rehab JJ is continuing from his leg injury sustained last season, the JJ Watt Foundation will not be hosting the JJ Watt Charity Classic in 2018,” a representative said in a statement. “We appreciate and value your past sponsorship and look forward to continuing our partnership for the Charity Classic when it returns.”

Watt, who turned 29 on March 22, suffered a tibial plateau fracture last October, his second straight season ending injury. After starting all 80 games in his first five seasons, the three time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has played only eight games in his last two seasons.

“The Foundation will continue to fund the mission of the JJ Watt Foundation by providing after-school opportunities for middle-school aged children to become involved in athletics. To date, over $3.8 million has been distributed to assist youth programs to Dream Big, Work Hard.”

The good news: Watt will be getting back Romeo Crennel at defensive coordinator, with Mike Vrabel taking the Tennessee Titans head coaching job, and Jadeveon Clowney is coming off his second straight Pro Bowl season, and healthy season.

The Texans also added safety Tyrann Mathieu in free agency last week, giving them one of the most star studded defenses in the NFL. If they can stay healthy, they will have the potential to also be one of the best.