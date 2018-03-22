HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Major League Soccer made a change to their schedule today that alters the next Dynamo road match.

Originally scheduled to head to New York to face the New York Red Bulls on April 7, that match has been pushed back to August 29.

The move was made by the MLS to accommodate the New York Red Bulls in their run in the CONCACAF Champions League. The Red Bulls play Chivas, of Liga MX, in Guadalajara on April 4 before returning home for the second leg of the aggregate at home on April 10.

With the change in the schedule, the Dynamo will now have two weeks without a match in a three-week span.

The change is substantial for the Dynamo in August as they will now have to play two away matches in the same week. First on Wednesday, August 29 at New York, then at Dallas Saturday, September 1. The Dynamo also will play FC Dallas on Thursday, August 23, so the excitement of playing FC Dallas back to back in the final two legs of the Texas Derby now losses it’s luster a bit.

The Dynamo are off this week and return to action on March 31 with a home date scheduled against the New England Revolution.