Aaron Colvin signing with Houston isn't only the Texans' gain, but it's the Jaguars' loss.

Adding a highly respected nickelback is something the Texans desperately needed. The secondary struggled last year and one of the items on Brian Gaine’s shortlist was to improve in that area.

Gaine targeted Colvin in free agency and locked him into a four-year, $34 million deal. In addition to his skill and size at the position, Colvin may help the Texans in another area as well.

Former NFL safety, James Ihedigbo, joined In The Loop on Sports Radio 610 and said that Colvin adds an element of confidence to the Texans secondary that they’ve missed, “you bring an attitude and a demeanor to your secondary,” Ihedigbo said.

Colvin spent the first four years of his NFL career in Jacksonville, last season playing on a team that made a surprising run to the AFC Championship game in which they had the Patriots on the ropes.

What stood out about that Jaguar team was their secondary, arguably one of the best in the NFL. Jalen Ramsey and ironically A.J. Bouye were the guys who got the notoriety, and rightfully so, but Colvin’s departure won’t go unnoticed.

“That’s going to hurt us. We’re going to have to try to figure out a way to mend that hole just a bit. But it’s definitely going to hurt us. It’s going to hurt us that he went to one of our rival teams,” Ramsey told the Florida Times-Union.

