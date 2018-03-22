Filed Under:aaron colvin, Houston Texans, nfl, Tyrann Mathieu

Texans cornerback Aaron Colvin joins Mad Radio to discuss what he brings to the Texans, why he was happy to see Tom Savage last season as a member of the Jaguars, why he’s happier to have Deshaun Watson as a teammate, taking down his former team in 2018, the mentality he and Tyrann Mathieu bring to the Texans and more.

Texans cornerback and former Jacksonville Jaguar Aaron Colvin joins Mad Radio to discuss AJ Bouye’s kind words about Houston, beating Jacksonville in 2018, being happy to see Tom Savage in Week 1, how happy he is to have Tyrann Mathieu as a teammate, the chip he has on his shoulder and more.

 

Listen to MaD Radio on SportsRadio 610 M-F from 6-10am.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

Dynamo Schedule
DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen