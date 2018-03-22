Texans cornerback Aaron Colvin joins Mad Radio to discuss what he brings to the Texans, why he was happy to see Tom Savage last season as a member of the Jaguars, why he’s happier to have Deshaun Watson as a teammate, taking down his former team in 2018, the mentality he and Tyrann Mathieu bring to the Texans and more.

"I literally couldn't stop smiling. I was happy to have another savage on the team. I know he's gonna give it 110% when he's on the field. Can't even put into words how excited I was. It's a different mentality, I can't wait to play w/him." #Texans DB @AColvin_22 on @Mathieu_Era — SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) March 22, 2018

Texans cornerback and former Jacksonville Jaguar Aaron Colvin joins Mad Radio to discuss AJ Bouye’s kind words about Houston, beating Jacksonville in 2018, being happy to see Tom Savage in Week 1, how happy he is to have Tyrann Mathieu as a teammate, the chip he has on his shoulder and more.

Listen to MaD Radio on SportsRadio 610 M-F from 6-10am.