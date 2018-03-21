Today on Mad Radio: John McClain, does he hate Seth Payne? McClain on what’s next for the Texans, the Rockets keep winning, but can’t win with the national media, Jim Crane’s new image, past college love fests, drinking the Kool Aid, Deshaun Watson, the PR savior and more.

Mad Radio reacts to the Rockets snapping Portland’s 13-game winning streak and lowering the magic number for wrapping up the 1-seed in the west to seven games.

Is Jim Crane en route to becoming a legendary figure around town and there are reports that the leader of the USA’s junk could be leaked.

How much of a loves fest was there with the best athletes in town back in their college days? Mad Radio goes through the audio and listens in on the love.

Deshaun Watson may have saved Bob McNair’s PR nightmare and his mutual respect with Tyrann Mathieu may have brought the Honey Badger to Houston. Mad Radio breaksdown the current state of the franchise’s impact and more.

Mad Radio discusses the biggest current national media narrative regarding Houston sports that was once again brought up by one of the most despised members of the national media to everyone except Bill Simmons.

Seth Payne and John McClain discuss the recent early exits of the General on Mad Radio and if he hates Seth.

Ask McClain Anything 3/21: McClain On Free Agency And More

