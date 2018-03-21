Deshaun Watson Interview Breakdown

John Lopez and Cody Stoots reacted to Deshaun Watson interview on the Triple Threat yesterday.

Mo Taylor Interview

Former Houston Rockets player Mo Tayler joined the show to talk Rockets

Rockets Win Over Blazers

John Lopez and Cody Stoots give their thoughts on the Rockets win against the Blazers

Nate Robinson butchers a live read on TV

John Lopez and Cody Stoots discussed Players Only Show on TNT and Nate Robinson struggling to read a promo.

Whats Trending 3-21-18

Mr Roders Documentary, Gronk crashes a party, and Zay Jones was arrested for what?

You Called It 3-21-18

John Lopez and Cody Stoots had the listeners pick “You Called It” today and the topic was If you can be one athletic for 6 months, who would it be.

Who said what to Sister Jean?

Someone said something not to nice about Sister Jean of Loyola Chicago.

Alliance of American Football

John Lopez and Cody Stoots discussed the Alliance of American Football.

Bob Ueker almost died from a spider bite?

John Lopez and Cody Stoots react to Bob Ueker spider incident