Has a college coach ever spoken poorly about a stud player? It’s rare, but amidst a Mad Radio experiment to see what college coaches were saying about the best athletes in Houston during their college days the guys found an example of it.
How much of a loves fest was there with the best athletes in town back in their college days? Mad Radio goes through the audio and listens in on the love.
Comments
Landry LockerLandry Locker produces Mad Radio from 6-10a every weekday on SportsRadio 610. You can find him on twitter @LandryLocker.More from Landry Locker