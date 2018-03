3T - Deshaun WatsonSean, Rich, and Ted talked with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

WATCH: Girl Fight At Rockets Game Complete With Flying Chest KickWe don't endorse fighting, at all. Just like we don't endorse people recording things vertically on their cell phones. But this video from the Rockets game Wednesday night is a little stale and boring fan/girl fight, with just some hair pulling and yelling, until at :33 from above comes a two footed power kick.

The Word Mother In Other LanguagesDon't forget that Mother's Day is this Sunday.

Watt's Recruiting And Texans Stars Helped Bring Mathieu To TexansWill the Texans defense be one of the best in the NFL this season?

The Importance Of Family Bonding TimeThere are a million and one ways to make time with your family meaningfully.

The Best Of Mad Radio 3-21Today on Mad Radio: John McClain, does he hate Seth Payne? McClain on what's next for the Texans, the Rockets keep winning, but can't win with the national media, Jim Crane's new image, past college love fests, drinking the Kool Aid, Deshaun Watson, the PR savior and more.

Illegal Towing From Apartments And Your RightsMany illegally towed victims complained signs and parking slot markings were not placed in visible areas, the information on the sign or slot were confusing or were weather worn.

Harden Scores 42 As Rockets End Blazers Win Streak at 13James Harden's 42 point night helped the Rockets end Portland's 13-game win streak

The NBA Playoffs Should Be Starting NowThe Rockets are 4 games up on the Warriors. James Harden has all but clinched the MVP. We are all looking forward to some Rockets playoff basketball. However, we all have to wait until April 14th to see that.

Spieth, Rose Commit To Play In Houston OpenWorld Number 4 Jordan Spieth and World Number 5 Justin Rose will be part of the field at next week's Houston Open