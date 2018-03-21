By Brian McDonald
Episode 34 of The Heel Turn Podcast, talking WWE and pro wrestling each week with Kyle King and Brian McDonald for SportsRadio 610.

On This Week’s Show:

1:06 – Reaction to Daniel Bryan returning to in-ring action.
8:11 – Quick Count segment included Mark Henry going into the WWE Hall of Fame, WWE dropping the Fabulous Moolah name from the women’s battle royal, and rumors about Big Cass nearing a return from injury.
16:13 – RAW recap included Roman Reigns assaulting US Marshals, thoughts on Matt Hardy and the Ultimate Deletion, and the build for John Cena vs The Undertaker.
37:05 – SmackDown recap includes more on Daniel Bryan, discussing booking and storyline ideas for his return.

Sunday, April 8th right after WrestleMania, tune in to SportsRadio 610 for the LIVE Heel Turn PPV Special from 11pm-1am, recapping and reacting to everything that happened on the grandest stage of them all.

