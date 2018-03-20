Sean, Rich, and Ted opened up the show talking about Gerald Green getting fined, an article on Texans GM Brian Gaine, and more.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with former Texans receiver David Anderson about the signing of Tyrann Mathieu, the signing of Aaron Colvin, new spring football leagues popping up, and more.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson about his injury recovery, Tyrann Mathieu signing with the team, playing for Bill O’Brien, and more.

Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Ted, and Rich mocked them during All Due Respect. Today that included stories about the IHOP, and tainted cheesecake.