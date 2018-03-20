Today on Mad Radio: TrainWreck Tuesday, Tyrann Mathieu is introduced to Houston, Seth’s apologies, Mike’s Questions, Gaine’s early praise, Rockets running away and more.

Mad Radio reacts to the introduction of the Honey Badger to the people of Houston and his comments on JJ Watt’s role in his decision and more.

The Rockets will be the 1-seed in the NBA’s Western Conference, you can mark that, but is there another threat outside of Golden State?

Seth Payne apologizes to more people he has wronged including John McClain and his wife.

Is Brian Gaine getting too much credit or has he done enough to make people excited about the Texans early in the offseason?

TrainWreck Tuesday 3/20: Crazy Exes, Rockets Whining And Chaos

Mad Radio discusses how a wedding proposal can ever be rejected and the worst case scenario for the Honey Badger.

Mad Radio goes through the whacky stories in sports and entertainment and along the way Landry brings up the fact that every NBA team seems to be hated nationally when discussing the perception of the Astros vs the Rockets.

T. Bob Hebert, a former teammate of Tyrann Mathieu at LSU, discusses the misperceptions of the Texans new safety, what he brings and another guy he’s familiar with that believes will significantly help the Texans in 2018.