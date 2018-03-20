HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- Two of the top five golfers in the world will be in the field of the Houston Open when it tees off from the Golf Club of Houston next week.

Tournament director Steve Timms announced Tuesday that World Number 4 Justin Spieth and World Number 5 Justin Rose will compete in this year’s tournament, a week after World Number 8 Rickie Fowler committed to play in the event.

The Texas-Native Spieth is taking part in the tournament for the sixth straight year. He lost in a 3-way playoff in 2015 prior to winning the Masters. Rose finished third in last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, and he will also play the Houston Open for the sixth time.

Along with Fowler, Spieth and Rose will join Henrik Stenson, Phil Mickelson and Rafa Cabrera Bello in this year’s field, though it could grow as players have until Friday to enter the tournament.