HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- The NBA has fined Rockets guard/forward $25,000 for shoving Minnesota Timberwolves forward Gorgui Dieng in the fourth quarter of the Rockets 129-120 win Sunday night in Minneapolis, but he won’t be suspended.

The incident occurred with 10:13 left in the fourth quarter as Green reacted to Dieng shoving Rockets guard Chris Paul. Green and Dieng were assessed technical fouls, but only Green was ejected. Dieng did not receive any extra discipline.

Green, 32, signed with the Rockets in December and is averaging 11.3 points in 29 games this season, shooting over 37 percent from behind the 3-point line.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Paul said Sunday he would pay any fine the NBA levied against Green.

Here is a replay of the alteration.