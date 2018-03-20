By Edward Gilliard

Tyrann Mathieu speaks for the first time as a Houston Texan

John Lopez and Cody Stoots breakdown the Tyrann Mathieu press conference yesterday.

Houston Astros NOT the favorites?

John Lopez and Cody Stoots reacts to SI article on how the Astros aren’t the favorites to win the World Series.

John McClain Joins the show

John McClain joined In The Loop and discussed Tyrann Mathieu signing with the Texans and more.

 

Whats Trending 3-20-18

John Lopez and Cody Stoots talk OU guard Trae Young heading to the NBA draft,  Gronk crashed a kid’s bachelor party, and more.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

Dynamo Schedule
DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen