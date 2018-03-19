Sean, Rich, and Ted opened the show talking about the Texans signing star safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the big contract extension given to Astros star and AL MVP Jose Altuve.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the craziness of the first weekend for March Madness, which included a heartbreaker for the Houston Cougars.

More conversation about Tyrann Mathieu signing with the Texans, including audio from his press conference.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about the New York Jets making a big trade to move up in the draft, and what player they might be targeting.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about the Rockets beating the Wolves, Gerald Green sticking up for CP3, and where they stand for the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs with the Warriors and Raptors.