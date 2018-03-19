Today on Mad Radio: Tyrann Mathieu from a football perspective, financial perspective and his unique journey to now. Jose Altuve gets paid, but what does it mean for the future of the Astros, Houston heartbreak, the Rockets are running away with the 1-seed and more.

Texans fans were happy over the weekend because of the acquisition of Tyrann Mathieu, but what are the negatives of the deal? Mad Radio breaks it down and the name Ed Reed comes up.

Jose Altuve got paid over the weekend and will be an Astro for seven more years. Mad Radio discusses the new deal and historical implications of it.

Mad Radio reacts to Houston’s weekend heartbreak and if they made a big mistake in the way they defended the final play that crushed their hopes of advancing to the Sweet 16.

Mad Radio takes a look at what Tyrann Mathieu brings to the Texans on the field and if he is a good fit in Romeo’s scheme. Plus, moves Brian Gaine has made under the radar.

Mad Radio takes an in-depth look at the rough, adverse, motivational upbringing of Tyrann Mathieu.

Mad Radio discusses the recruitment of Tyrann Mathieu and if the franchise is an appealing destination to free agents.

Mad Radio reacts to the current state of the Texans, the storylines about the Rockets and the Colts recent move.