Weclome to Houston Tyrann Mathieu!

John Lopez and Cody Stoots react to the big signing of DB Tyrann Mathieu.

Jose Altuve Gets Paid

John Lopez and Cody Stoots discuss Altuve new contract extention.

What’s Trending NCAA Tourney Edition

John Lopez and Cody Stoots recap the biggest NCAA games this past weekend with some good game audio.

Rockets win against the T-Wolves and Gerald Green defends Chris Paul

John Lopez and Cody Stoots discussed the Rockets win against Minnesota and the 4th quarter scuffle between the Rockets and Timberwolves.

Breakdown of Bill O’Brien Interview on the Triple Threat show

John Lopez and Cody Stoots break down some of the Bill O’Brien interview on the Triple Threat this past Friday.

You Called It 3-19-18

Twitter voted for Cody Stoots to share his wedding story from this weekend.