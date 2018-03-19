HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Deshaun Watson made only six starts last season for the Houston Texans, but it was enough for him to make an impression, even on Tyrann Mathieu.

Mathieu, who signed here last week for one year and $7 million, said one of the biggest factors in his decision was Watson.

“It was an exciting football team to watch, especially when Deshaun (Watson) was healthy,” Mathieu said. “I think having him, I think it gives a lot of us confidence.”

Watson, the No. 12 overall pick in the NFL Draft last year, took over for Tom Savage at halftime of the Texans regular season opener, and went on a historic tear for a rookie quarterback.

The offense averaged 34.7 points per game, and Watson set a pace to finish with 43 touchdowns. His 9.3 touchdown percentage was second to only Peyton Manning (9.9, 2004) in the modern era.

Watson’s season ended with a torn ACL, a non-contact injury he suffered during practice after their loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but what he did when healthy was enough to help get Mathieu here.