HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — By age 26, Tyrann Mathieu went from “character concern guy” to first-team All Pro.

But he’s still out to prove himself.

Mathieu, who signed with the Houston Texans last week for one year, $7 million, said at his introductory press conference that he’s looking to restate his case as one of the best safeties in the NFL.

“I just want to prove my point that I’m one of the best safeties in this league,” he said. “Obviously I’ve had some setbacks, I’ve had some challenges, and I try to take those challenges head on. … I’m really trying to just come here with a clean slate. It’s a fresh start for me, I’m really just trying to prove my point again.”

Injuries have been the only thing keeping Mathieu from being one of the NFL’s premier playmakers on defense.

He tore his ACL and LCL in his left knee in 2013, tore his right ACL in 2015 and has missed 14 games to injury over his five seasons.

But when healthy, Mathieu has been a force in the defensive backfield, pulling in 11 interceptions with 41 pass breakups while playing both safety spots and on the inside and outside at corner.

Which all begs the question: why sign for only one year and $7 million and not a bigger offer from another team?