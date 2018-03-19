Leukemia Texas is a nonprofit dedicated to fighting the blood cancer of leukemia through the funding of leukemia research and patient aid in Texas. They’re the only organization in Texas that raises money for leukemia and keeps the funds within the state.

They’re hosting the inaugural “Concert for a Cure” presented by Alliantgroup which will feature live entertainment by Luke Pell, a singer-songwriter who appeared on season 12 of The Bachelorette. Guests will also be treated to appetizers, signature cocktails, exciting giveaways and inspirational testimonials from Leukemia survivors and fighters.

The event will also feature Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and his wife, Kara McCullers Jr. as honorary chairs.

Leukemia Texas’ Concert for a Cure will take place on Thursday, June 21st from 7-10 pm at The Irish Cowboy located at 2300 Louisiana St. Houston, TX 77006

To purchase a ticket click here