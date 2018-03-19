The McDonald’s Houston Children’s Festival, benefitting Child Advocates is April 7th and 8th in downtown Houston. The event will feature Fifteen Family Adventure Zones, five stages and over three hundred activities.

Come meet PAW Patrol, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and play at this year’s Metro PCS FIFA 18 Gaming Zone, PLUS, Anthony Gonzalez, actor who voices the animated character Miguel in the Disney film COCO.

Get a two-dollar discount at the gate with a McDonald’s receipt. Find out more at Houston Children’s Festival dot com.

Join us at the McDonald’s Houston Children’s Festival, number ONE for family FUN. Special thanks to Green Mountain Energy and Signature Care Emergency Centers