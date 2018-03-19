Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Second baseman Jose Altuve signed his new seven-year contract with the Astros Monday morning in West Palm Beach. This contract includes the final two years on his current deal, plus a five-year $151 million extension, averaging $30.2 million per year. The Astros held a press conference Monday morning to celebrate Altuve’s signing.

“Jose is a tremendous talent on the field and a leader for us in the clubhouse,” Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow said. “We’re very excited to announce the extension today and we’re hopeful this is another step towards bringing multiple championships to the City of Houston.”

Altuve’s family and teammates were in attendance at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. He was quick to thank them for being there when given the opportunity to speak. Altuve was also happy to have his contract settled so he can get back to baseball.

“My family and I have made Houston our home,” Jose said. “I have great teammates and coaches and we all have the same goal, we want to work hard and we want to win. Last year was really fun, but it’s in the past. I’m excited about what the future holds and I’m excited to be with the Astros for years to come… Everything is done, and now I can just play baseball.”