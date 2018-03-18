Texas Tech is headed to the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in school history and first time since 2005 after winning a thrilling second round battle against Florida 69-66 in Saturday night in Dallas.

In a game that featured 8 ties and 12 lead changes, Florida had two chances to tie the game up once more. Chris Chiozza’s layup with 26 seconds left brought Florida within three. The Gators trapped Keenan Evans after he received the inbounds pass, and Evans lost the ball. Instead of calling a timeout, Florida head coach Mike White elected to play it out, and it almost worked out.

Chiozza found Egor Koulechov in the left corner. He hesitated and then missed the shot short, but Keith Stone ran down the offensive rebound for Florida and he shoveled the ball to KeVaughn Allen who also missed it short. Then the buzzer sounded and the game ended.

Evan led Texas Tech with 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting while Zhaire Smith gave the Red Raiders 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Florida led by seven halfway into the first half, but Tech rallied with a 10-0 run to take a 29-26 lead. Still, the Gators led by one at the break thanks to Koulechov’s put-back at the buzzer.

Both teams traded five point leads in the second half as Allen’s 3-pointer with 12:42 left gave Florida a 48-43 lead, but Tech answered and took control with a 15-3 run, make it an 8-point game, the largest margin of the night, though Florida responded, but could never get the deficit back below three.

Jalen Hudson led the Gators with 23 points, but Florida shot less than 40 percent from the field.

Texas Tech will head to the East Regional next week and take on Butler or Purdue on Friday.