With time running out on Michigan’s season, trailing Houston by two, Jordan Poole received a pass from Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, and from behind the 3-point, with Corey Davis in his face, Poole launched the ball towards the basket, and as the buzzer sounded inside INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, it went through the net, giving the Wolverines a 64-63 second round win over Houston.

The play stared with 3.9 seconds left and it followed a timeout after Devin Davis missed a pair of free throws that could’ve sealed the win for Cougars. On Michigan’s prior trip down the floor, Abdur-Rahkman missed what would’ve been a game-tying layup and Davis snatched his seventh rebound of the night. The senior made his first eight free throws of the game, but missed three of his last four tries as Michigan earns a spot in next week’s West Regional Semifinal against North Carolina or Texas A&M.

Poole’s buzzer beater, was the ninth lead change of the night, no team ever led by more than six. Houston led for most of the second half, and with 8:20 left to play, Rob Gray sank a jumper to put the Cougars up 51-46, but in what might’ve been the key sequence of the game, and with neither team able to score for close to three minutes, the Wolverines tied the game on one trip down the floor.

With 5:47 left to play, Charles Matthews connected on a 3-pointer. While the ball was in the air, Wes Van Beck was called for a loose ball foul trying to box out John Teske. The shot counted and Teske was awarded two free throws. He made both, tying the game at 51.

Gray made a jumper to regain the lead, but the Cougars could never pull away and the program’s best season since losing the National Championship game to Georgetown in 1984 came to an end.

In his final game as a Cougar, two nights after scoring 39 points against San Diego State, Gray finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Devin Davis scored 17.

The Wolverines didn’t have anyone score more than 12 as Moritz Wagner and Abdur-Rahkman paced Michigan.

Both teams shot below 40 percent from the field.