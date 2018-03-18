Texas A&M is headed to its second Sweet 16 in three years after a dominating 86-65 win over the defending champion North Carolina Tar Heel Sunday in Charlotte.

The Aggies held North Carolina to just over 33 percent shooting for the day, and the Tar Heels shot just 6-of-31 from behind the three-point line. On the other hand, Texas A&M shot close to 52 percent and out rebounded North Carolina 57-47, however, the win wasn’t wire-to-wire.

With 11:36 left in the first half, a Sterling Manley jumper put the Tar Heels up 20-13, but from that point on it was all Aggies.

Following Manley’s jumper, the Aggies scored the game’s next 18 points, and run that ended with a pair of Joel Berry II free throws. Luke Maye followed with a layup to make it an eight point game, but D.J. Hogg canned a 3-pointer to make it a double-digit game, and the Aggies led 42-28 at the break with T.J. Starks connecting from three with 12 seconds to go.

It was more of the same in the second half as before North Carolina could score, Admon Gilder and Hogg knocked threes to make it a 20-point game. The Tar Heels couldn’t get closer than 17 points the rest of the game.

Starks 21 points led Texas A&M, while Tyler Davis scored 18 points and added nine rebounds.

Hogg and Gilder scored 14 and 12 respectively. Robert Williams only scored eight points, but he grabbed 13 rebounds.

Berry’s 21 points led North Carolina.

Texas A&M heads to the West Regional Semifinals where it will take on Michigan in Los Angeles.