HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Luciano Acosta’s goal, late into added time, lifts D.C. United to a 2-2 draw against the Dynamo at Maryland SoccerPlex after trailing 2-0 at the half.

The first 45 minutes went exactly as planned for the Dynamo as they were able to capitalize on a pair of D.C. United mistakes within a couple of minutes to grab a two goal lead.

In the 30th minute, Alberth Elis was able to steal an errant pass, then a touch over D.C. United goalie, David Ousted, left Elis with an easy goal for the match’s first score.

Less than two minutes later, Elis would again intercept an errant pass, this time he’d find one of his teammates as he squared a ball just in front of the spot that Mauro Manotas was able to get past Ousted.

Darren Mattocks would score almost immediately in the second half as he was able to get by the Dynamo backline and beat Chris Seitz to bring D.C. United within a goal.

Seven minutes into added time, Acosta would score after a free kick just outside of the box was partially cleared, put back into the box and Acosta finished it to level the match.

Both teams finished with a dozen shots, half of them on target for D.C. United while the Dynamo had just three on goal. D.C. United won the possession battle 60 percent to 40 percent.

The Dynamo have next weekend off and will return to action Saturday, March 31 in Houston against the New England Revolution.