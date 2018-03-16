Texas Southern had it moments Friday night in Nashville, but in the end, the West Region’s top seed was just too good as the Tigers came up short in their bid to become the first 16 seed to beat a one seed 102-83.

TSU held its own early, as it responded to an early 10-0 Xavier run by scoring 16 straight points to take a 20-13 lead, but the Musketeers answered with a 16-0 spurt of their own, part of a 33-8 extended that helped them to a 20-point lead.

J.P. Macura led Xavier with 18 points in the half, while Trevon Bluiett added 17, but the Tigers had one more run in them before the half as they scored last eight, capped by Trae Jefferson’s 3-point play at the buzzer to cut the lead to eight at the break.

When the second half started, Xavier could only add a point to its lead, but then Kerem Kanter split a pair of free throws, which was followed by a 5-point spurt by Macura to push the Musketeers lead to three. Macura scored a career-high 29 points.

The Tigers battled the rest of the night, but could never pull closer than 16 points, while Xavier led by as many as 24.

Jefferson’s 20 point night led TSU, while Derrick Bruce scored 18, and Robert Lewis added 14 off the bench.

Bluiett scored 26 for Xavier, and Kanter contributed 24.

TSU finishes the season with a record of 16-20 after beginning it with 13 straight losses.