Mad Radio And Vandermeer: The Moves The Texans Have Made, Need To Make And Should've MadeMad Radio is joined by Marc Vandermeer to discuss the moves the Texans have made early in free agency, the moves they might make and the moves many people wish they would have made.

Texans Sign Special Teams Standout Johnson Bademosi

WATCH: Girl Fight At Rockets Game Complete With Flying Chest KickWe don't endorse fighting, at all. Just like we don't endorse people recording things vertically on their cell phones. But this video from the Rockets game Wednesday night is a little stale and boring fan/girl fight, with just some hair pulling and yelling, until at :33 from above comes a two footed power kick.

Outdoor Show: Fri March 16

Altuve Close To $150 Million Deal With AstrosA report has the Astros and American League MVP Jose Altuve close to a 5-year, $150 million contract extension.

Remembering Kelvin Sampson's Scandal-Ridden Past

Kelemete: Watson Will Make Us Look BetterAre you OK with the Texans moves on the OL?

The Word Mother In Other LanguagesDon't forget that Mother's Day is this Sunday.

Gray Leads Houston To First NCAA Tournament Win Since 1984Rob Gray's game winning layup gave him 39 points in the Cougars win over San Diego State.

Illegal Towing From Apartments And Your RightsMany illegally towed victims complained signs and parking slot markings were not placed in visible areas, the information on the sign or slot were confusing or were weather worn.