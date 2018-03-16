By Edward Gilliard
Rich Lord, Ted Johnson, and Paul Gallant react to UH big win

 

Paul Gallant, Rich Lord, Ted Johnson, and John McClain talk with Texans coach Bill O’Brien he discussed Texans FA signings, backup QB situation and more.

 

Rich Lord, Ted Johnson, and Paul Gallant discussed Texans, Kaepernick, and NCAA in game update

 

Rich Lord, Ted Johnson, and Paul Gallant share their stories on All Due Respect

 

Rich Lord, Ted Johnson, and Paul Gallant give an update on Wichita State upset and more

 

 

