Today on Mad Radio: Texans introducing new players and looking for more, Marc Vandermeer’s weekly visit, Worst Take Of The Week, Stuff Landry Likes, U of H steals the national spotlight, the Rockets win the division and more.

What move should the Texans have made? Mike and Seth discuss the activity around the league and Brian Gaine’s somewhat conservative approach. Plus, Mike questions if the Honey Badger to Houston is a pipe dream.

Mike and Seth discuss the legend of the Honey Badger and what the Rockets could learn from U of H men’s basketball.

Mad Radio reacts to Lance McCuller Jr’s comments yesterday about his former teammate Danry Vasquez being a domestic abuser and Landry talks about someone he knows recently being involved in a murder and then being killed by cops on a high-speed chase.

Was the Brock Osweiler trade really worth it? Mad Radio revisits what the actual benmefits of the deal were and a listener calls in to question the guys on why they aren’t discussing the Rockets Southwest division title isn’t getting more attention.

Mad Radio discusses what exactly the word culture means in football, March Madness day one and asks each other anything in another edition of Keeping It Real Friday.

Nemr joins Mad Radio for the Houston Improv and may have met his match with Seth Payne.

Texans free agency breakdown with Marc Vandermeer and Mad Radio.

Mad Radio unveils this week’s Worst Take Of The Week with Vandermeer and discusses Houston’s exciting win last night.

Mad Radio falls off the rails with Marc Vandermeer in this weeks editions of Mad Takes and What’s On Tap.

Stuff Landry Likes 3/16: The Best Sandwich, A Texans Edge, Bad Bracket And More.