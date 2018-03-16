The Texas Longhorns let a 14-point second half lead get away, resulting in an 87-83 overtime loss to Nevada Friday’s South Region first round game played in Nashville.

Texas led 35-26 at halftime and scored the first five points of the second half, but couldn’t put Nevada away. The Wolf Pack chipped away for much of the second half, but could never get closer than four. That changed when Kendall Stevens converted a 3-point play with 6:36 left, to bring them within a point. Matt Coleman answered with a 3-pointer, and a Jericho Sims jumper with 4:32 left pushed the lead back to five, but Jordan Caroline knocked down a three to make it a 2-point game again.

Still, the Longhorns led by 3 with 45 seconds to go, following a pair of Dylan Osetkowski free throws. Jordan Caroline again brought Nevada within one, and after Kerwin Roach missed the front end of a one-and-one, Mo Bamba fouled Caroline on a put-back attempt with just over three seconds to go. Caroline missed the first free throw, but drained to second to tie the game.

The Longhorns still had a chance to win it, but Osetkowski threw the inbounds pass away, giving Nevada a chance to win it. Caleb Martin missed a three at the buzzer to send the game to an extra period.

Both teams were hot to start overtime, Coleman hit a three, which was followed by a Cody Martin two-point bucket for Nevada. Coleman hit a two, but Caleb Martin drilled a three to tie the game at 73, but again, Texas responded when Roach converted a 4-point play, Texas just couldn’t get a stop.

Caleb Martin drained back-to-back threes, giving Nevada the lead for good. The Wolf Pack made all six of its free throw attempts in overtime, with Caleb Martin scoring 9 of their 19 points, giving him 18 for the game. Kendall Stephens led Nevada with 22 points.

Roach led Texas with 26 points, while Coleman added 25. Bamba fouled out with 13 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocked shots.

Texas finishes Shaka Smart’s third season in Austin 19-15, and the program hasn’t won a game in the NCAA Tournament since 2014.

Nevada moves on in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007. The Wolf Pack will take on Cincinnati in the second round on Sunday.