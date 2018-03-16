HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Maybe Houston Texans special teams will get better next season.

Former Patriots' special teams standout Johnson Bademosi reached agreement with the Texans on a two-year, $6.25 million contract, per source. Once again he becomes highest-paid special teams player in the NFL, but he also has shown ability to play CB, with three starts in 2017. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2018

Bademosi, an undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2012, spent last season with the New England Patriots after starting his career with the Cleveland Browns and having a cup of coffee with the Detroit Lions. Bademosi, 27, is second in the NFL in total special teams tackles since entering the league in 2012 with 74. Bademosi has also appeared in three postseason games in his NFL career, including Super Bowl LII with New England in 2017.

He’s best known for his work on coverage units, but Bademosi has played well at cornerback when needed. Most notably, his three starts last season when Stephon Gilmore was out with an injury.

Special teams have been an issue for the Texans for years. Though they improved last season, going from No. 31 to No. 26 in the NFL in DVOA according to Football Outsiders, it remains an issue for Bill O’Brien and company.

Given his salary, Bademosi will be expected to make a big impact toward improving them.