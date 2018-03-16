TCU’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in 20 years is over in the first round after the Horned Frogs lost to Syracuse 57-52 Friday night in Detroit.

The Horned Frogs held Syracuse to under 37 percent shooting, but could only connect on just over 39 percent of their own shots and made a total of three shots from behind the 3-point line.

Syracuse led for much of the night, though an 8-0 run to end the first half gave TCU a 28-27 lead at the break, and with 15:15 left in the second half, Tyus Battle drained a 3-pointer to put the Orange back on top, but a Kenrich Williams dunk, and J.D. Miller free throw put the Frogs up 37-36 with 13:33 to play, the lead didn’t last long.

Bourama Sidibe’s layup gave Syracuse a 1-point lead, and two minutes later hit from deep to make it 41-37, and the Orange led the rest of the way.

Marek Dolezaj led Syracuse with 17 points, while Oshae Brisett scored 13 despite shooting just 4-of-14 from the field.

Williams 14 points led TCU as the Horned Frogs are still looking for their first NCAA Tournament win since 1987.