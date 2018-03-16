HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Texan general manager, Brian Gaine, has made his biggest splash in free agency with the signing of Tyrann Mathieu.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Texans have reached a one-year deal with the 2015 First-Team All-Pro safety.

The 26-year-old, who spent his first five years in the NFL with Arizona, was released by the Cardinals earlier in the week after refusing to accept a pay cut.

In his first five years, Mathieu has had two major injuries, in 2013 Mathieu tore his left ACL and LCL and missed the final three regular season games. Then in 2015, Mathieu tore his right ACL and missed the final two regular season games and the post season.

Despite his injuries, Mathieu bounced back to play in 10 games in 2016 while a shoulder injury limited him and the full slate of games last season in 2017.

Mathieu first taste of notoriety was at LSU. The “Honey Badger” impressed as a freshman in Baton Rouge in 2010, but it was 2011 that put him on the map. The list of accolades included the Chuck Bednarik Award, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and an All-American honor.

The wheels fell off for Mathieu in 2012 when he was kicked off the football team by LSU head coach Les Miles for repeatedly failing drug tests. Mathieu entered a drug rehab program in Houston shortly after and was then drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft.

Going into the off season, the Texans wanted to improve their secondary, with the addition of Mathieu and the previously signed Aaron Colvin, Brian Gaine has done just that.