HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Off the heels of their first defeat of the season, the Dynamo now get set for another first, their first road trip of the season.

Last week the Dynamo fell at home to Vancouver, 2-1 in a match the metrics would tell you that the Dynamo should have won going away, but some would say that’s the beauty of the game.

With a home loss, the Dynamo want to even things out with a road win. Of course, that’s easier said than done. Last season the Dynamo tied for the fewest amount of road wins on the year with one. Overall they were 1-9-7 in away matches and is an area that the Dynamo will need to improve on if they want to be contenders in the West.

The Dynamo begin their first of 17 road matches in Maryland to face D.C. United. For D.C. United it’ll be the first home match at their one of their homes away from home while they wait for Audi Field to be complete on July 14.

In the meantime, D.C. United will play Saturday’s match at Maryland Soccerplex and then a home game against Columbus at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. It’s been reported that Saturday’s match may be the least attending MLS match in history. In all, D.C. United will play 12 of their first 14 matches on the road.

On the pitch, D.C. United enters with an 0-1-1 record. A 1-1 draw against Orlando City SC in their 2018 opener, and then a 3-1 loss at Atlanta United FC last week.

D.C. United has received goals from Yamil Asad and Darren Mattocks. The Dynamo have scored five times this season with five different players combining to do so. Alberth Elis and Eric Alexander each have two assists for Houston.

Saturday’s match has a 12:30 p.m. kick with the pregame coverage beginning at 12 p.m. on CBS Sports Radio 650.