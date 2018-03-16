Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Astros have not confirmed reports that second baseman Jose Altuve is close to signing a five-year extension set to begin in 2020. The deal would be worth $150 million. Altuve is currently signed through the end of the 2018 season with a club option for 2019.

Altuve has been named an All-Star five times and led all of Major League Baseball last season with a batting average of .346. He also had 24 home runs in 2017 as he won the American League Most Valuable Player award. Jose has spent his entire career with the Astros since his debut in 2011.

In 982 career games, Altuve already has 1250 hits. Also, in the last 4 seasons he has had at least 200 hits. In 24 postseason games, Jose has a .268 batting average and 7 home runs.

