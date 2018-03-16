Texas A&M overcame a dreadful start at the offensive end of the floor, and recovered to beat Providence 73-69 Friday in Charlotte to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Texas A&M did not score until Admon Gilder made a pair of free throws with 13:27 left in the first, and the Aggies missed their first 10 field goal attempts, a funk that ended when Tonny Trocha-Morelos drilled a 3-pointer. Despite the slow the bad start, the Aggies never trailed by more than six, and Trocha-Morelos triple started a run of six straight made shots as the Aggies took a 28-27 lead into halftime.

After the break, Nate Watson split a pair of free throws to tie the game, but T.J. Starks knocked down a three to make it a 3-point game again. Providence scored the next six points, giving it a 3-point lead. Tyler Davis tied the game with a layup with 15:15 left, starting a 10-0 Texas A&M run, only to see Providence get the game tied at 50 with 9:06 to play, prompting an Aggies timeout, and they responded.

Texas A&M answered with a 15-4 run, and a late push by the Friars made the score look closer than the game actually was.

Gilder led the Aggies with 18 points, while Stark scored 15, all in the second half.

Tyler Davis gave the Aggies 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Robert Williams chipped in 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Rodney Bullock led Providence with 22 points, while Alpha Diallo gave the Priors 21.

Texas A&M will take on the winner of North Carolina/Providence on Sunday in Charlotte.