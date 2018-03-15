Texas Tech trailed much of the night in its first round game in Dallas against Stephen F. Austin, but Keenan Evans led the Red Raiders back to a 70-60 win.

Evans scored 23 points on just 10 field goal attempts. He connected on six, and knocked down all 10 of his free throws attempts as Texas Tech earns its first NCAA Tournament win since 2005.

The 14th seeded Lumberjacks led 51-44 with 10:26 left thanks to a Kevon Harris layup, but it was all Raiders from that point on.

Evans made two free throws, and after a turnover, Zach Smith’s layup cut the lead to three, then Evans hit a jumper to make it a one point game. Finally, Tech tied the game with 6:45 left on Davide Morretti’s pull-up jumper. Harris and Evans traded jumpers, but SFA didn’t make a field goal the rest of the way as the Raiders closed the game on a 13-2 run, with Evans scoring six of those points.

Stephen F. Austin led 30-27 at halftime, thanks to a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Harris. He finished with 12 points, while Ivan Canete’s 17 points led the Lumberjacks. Shannon Bogues scored 14 points off the bench.

Zhaire Smith added 10 points for Texas Tech, while Zach Smith scored nine to go with three blocks.

Texas Tech will look to advance to the Sweet 16 when it takes on Florida, Saturday, back in Dallas.