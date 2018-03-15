HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — It looks like C.J. Fiedorowicz is calling it a career.

The Houston Texans have placed Fiedorowicz, who suffered there concussions last season and has had four since Dec. 2016, on the reserve-retired list and advanced $229,000 in salary.

What’s most noteworthy: the final two years of Fiedorowicz’s contract are no longer listed on NFL Players Association records.

While there’s yet to be an official announcement, it seems Fiedorowicz, 26, is moving on from football.

He was drafted in the third round out of Iowa in 2014, during head coach Bill O’Brien’s first draft here. After having a limited impact in his first two NFL seasons, Fiedorowicz put together a quality campaign in 2016, pulling in 54 catches for 559 yards and four TDs.

After that season, Fiedorowicz was rewarded with a three-year, $22 million contract with $10 million guaranteed.

But last season, Fiedorowicz was diagnosed with three concussions. First, against the Carolina Panthers in the preseason opener. Then, against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the regular season opener. Finally, against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13.