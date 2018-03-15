HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Maybe the best free agent signing in Houston Texans history is signing another deal with the team.

The #Texans have agreed to terms to bring back CB Jonathan Joseph on a 2-year deal, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2018

Joseph, 33, signed with the Texans in 2011, the same offseason when Nnamdi Asomugha broke the bank with the Philadelphia Eagles. While Asomugha didn’t work out, Joseph did, starting at least 13 games in each of his seven seasons in Houston, pulling in 14 interceptions and twice being named to the two Pro Bowl.

It’s arguably the best free agent signing in franchise history.

Joseph, a first round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2006, was one of few players to finish the year healthy last season.

He rejoins a cornerback room that’s added former Jacksonville Jaguars slot corner Aaron Colvin and returns struggling former first round pick Kevin Johnson. The Texans are reportedly interested in former Arizona Cardinals safety Tyran Mathieu.